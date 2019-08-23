Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Reaches $3.19 After 9.00% Down Move; Metropolitan Edison Co Has 1 Sentiment

Metropolitan Edison Co (MET) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 334 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 334 sold and reduced their stakes in Metropolitan Edison Co. The funds in our database now hold: 703.56 million shares, down from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Metropolitan Edison Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 287 Increased: 244 New Position: 90.

The stock of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 158,591 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 21/03/2018 – Earthstone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 Earthstone Energy 4Q EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 11/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting Date; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to Pres; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Energysolutions’ Cfr To B2, Assigns B2 Senior Secured Ratings; Stable Outlook; 24/05/2018 – ABF Journal: Bank of Texas Upsizes Earthstone Energy Facility to $225MM; 18/05/2018 – Earthstone Forms Golden Cross: TechnicalsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $205.59 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $2.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ESTE worth $18.50M less.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.59 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 3.27 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

More notable recent Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Earthstone Energy: Small Size Poses Potential Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 7.68M shares traded or 59.51% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (MET) has risen 8.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET)

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $42.17 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.