Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.67 N/A 0.70 6.29 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.15 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk and Volatility

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. Its rival Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earthstone Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 93.6%. About 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. has -3.1% weaker performance while Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 47.67% stronger performance.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.