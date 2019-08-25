Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Earthstone Energy Inc. has 5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Earthstone Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.40% 2.10% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Earthstone Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. N/A 6 6.29 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Earthstone Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Earthstone Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Earthstone Energy Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Earthstone Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Earthstone Energy Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.8. Competitively, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Earthstone Energy Inc.’s competitors beat Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.