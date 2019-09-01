Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.30 N/A 0.70 6.29 EOG Resources Inc. 90 2.37 N/A 5.79 14.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. EOG Resources Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Earthstone Energy Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Earthstone Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than EOG Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

Earthstone Energy Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. In other hand, EOG Resources Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Earthstone Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. EOG Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the average price target of EOG Resources Inc. is $110.11, which is potential 48.42% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earthstone Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 89.5%. Insiders held 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.