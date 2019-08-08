Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Comparison side by side

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.58 N/A 0.70 6.29 ConocoPhillips 64 1.68 N/A 6.18 9.57

Table 1 demonstrates Earthstone Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ConocoPhillips seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Earthstone Energy Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Earthstone Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Earthstone Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. Its rival ConocoPhillips’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. ConocoPhillips has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

ConocoPhillips on the other hand boasts of a $79.5 consensus price target and a 45.60% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Earthstone Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 74.5% respectively. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ConocoPhillips.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 11 of the 11 factors Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.