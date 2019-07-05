Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Knot Offshore Partners Lpunits Representin (KNOP) Sellers Decreased By 54.86% Their Shorts

Knot Offshore Partners Lpunits Representin (NYSE:KNOP) had a decrease of 54.86% in short interest. KNOP’s SI was 59,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 54.86% from 131,600 shares previously. With 143,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Knot Offshore Partners Lpunits Representin (NYSE:KNOP)’s short sellers to cover KNOP’s short positions. The SI to Knot Offshore Partners Lpunits Representin’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 144,941 shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 5.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.72% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS SIGNIFICANT STEPS WARRANTED TO PROTECT CONSUMERS, FIGHT CRIME IN CRYPTOTOKENS; 18/03/2018 – KNOT: MUCH MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FINANCIAL-SECTOR RESILIENCE; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS l HAVE HIGH DEGREE OF CONFIDENCE THAT INFLATION WILL PICK UP AND AT SOME POINT REACH TARGET; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT: BOND-BUYING SHOULD BE PHASED OUT AFTER SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – The Knot Expands Success of lnspirational Marketplace as Couples Create More Personalized Weddings; 24/05/2018 – KNOT SAYS DUTCH HOUSING PLAN IS `GOOD INITIATIVE’; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS MEDIUM TERM ORIENTATION OF ECB POLICY SHOULD TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THAT ECONOMIC SHOCK WAS SO DEEP; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NO MATERIAL RISK TO FINANCIAL STABILITY FROM CRYPTOTOKENS; 09/04/2018 – Knot Standard Receives Significant Growth Investment from Provenance

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 900.00% from last quarter's $0.02 EPS. ESTE's profit would be $12.75M giving it 8.29 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Earthstone Energy, Inc.'s analysts see -72.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 56,597 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 18.71% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.14% the S&P500.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $422.51 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.