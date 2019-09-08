Earnest Partners Upped Wolverine World (WWW) Position by $1.28 Million; Hl Financial Services Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Has Decreased by $428,175 as Stock Price Rose

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Wolverine World (WWW) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 36,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.52 million, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 622,685 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 28,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 266,480 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 295,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 857,216 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). James Rech reported 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Fmr Lc stated it has 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 14,483 shares. Grace White Ny holds 398,684 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 414,060 are owned by Platinum Limited. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 22,299 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.02% or 46,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,474 shares. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 659,544 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 2.61 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 1.20 million shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us owns 439,864 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 17,580 shares to 102,234 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Etf (VEA).

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.1 per share. ELY’s profit will be $21.67 million for 19.48 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.84% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $73,750 worth of stock. $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $279,200 activity.

