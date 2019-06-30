Earnest Partners Upped Trustmark (TRMK) Position by $807,048; As Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose, New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Stake by $1.38 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,821 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 11,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $208.1. About 431,630 shares traded or 50.91% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Trustmark Corp (TRMK) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 24,456 shares as the company's stock declined 0.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.83M, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Trustmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 240,904 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 4.78% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.35% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 1,626 shares to 102,792 shares, valued at $31.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,367 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semic (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TRMK shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.03 million shares or 2.14% less from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 443,621 shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 400 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 20,805 shares. 165,904 were accumulated by Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability. Ing Groep Nv invested in 9,988 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De owns 1,531 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 34,661 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 220,601 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 514,718 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 1,353 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 10 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.01% invested in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 541,026 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). 116,200 are held by Swiss Financial Bank.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $78,758 activity.

More notable recent Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq" on May 29, 2019

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 25.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).