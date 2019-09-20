Earnest Partners Upped Its Cimarex Energy C (XEC) Stake by $396,539; Stock Value Declined; Stonecastle Financial Corp. (BANX) Stake Has Lifted by Hilton Capital Management Llc

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy C (XEC) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 6,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 222,010 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.17M, up from 215,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 700,004 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stonecastle Financial Corp. (BANX) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 83,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The hedge fund held 137,873 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 54,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stonecastle Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 7,005 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold BANX shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 2.67% more from 1.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd accumulated 14,764 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 7,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 15,266 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.02% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Oppenheimer Co reported 0.01% stake. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Bard Associates has invested 0.21% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 10,150 shares in its portfolio. 3,850 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America De. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Punch Assoc Investment Mgmt owns 413,169 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 11,241 shares or 0% of the stock. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Com stated it has 174,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. to Host Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Special Distribution of $0.14 and Regular Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for Fourth Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “StoneCastle Financial’s Q1: Cashing In – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BANX: High Yield, Yet Conservative Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Md Qual Muni Inc Fund (NMY) by 30,000 shares to 14,510 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,156 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Howe Rusling holds 3,647 shares. Weik Mgmt holds 0.22% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 7,575 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 17 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 15,405 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 719,641 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 36,780 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 20,343 shares. 60,819 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% or 59,605 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 2,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 236,970 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 111,511 shares to 37 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 20,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,687 shares, and cut its stake in Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMN).