Earnest Partners Trimmed Stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI) by $69.95 Million; As V (V) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.47 Million

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in V (V) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.66M, down from 219,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 29,244 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $986,000, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 459,164 shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schz (SCHZ) by 7,870 shares to 94,098 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bkng by 824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Spab (LAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 123,684 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Dodge & Cox invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). West Coast Fincl Lc owns 7,238 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 0.56% or 980 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited owns 20,150 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nbt Bankshares N A has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horizon Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 9,138 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dana Investment Advsr Inc invested in 1.94% or 226,448 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 13,009 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 78.66M shares. Natixis Lp holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.38M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 3.33M shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.