Earnest Partners Trimmed Its Jabil Circuit (JBL) Holding by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Gagnon Securities Position in Amber Road (AMBR) Has Cut by $706,032

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit (JBL) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 85,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 209,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Jabil Circuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 936,213 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M

Analysts await Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Amber Road, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 33,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 78,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 114,000 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Co owns 671,219 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 277,305 shares. Amer Group accumulated 15,190 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Renaissance Limited Company owns 1.04M shares. Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 10,200 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 63,978 shares stake.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares to 291,005 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,271 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Cap Fund reported 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 14.20M shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 43,165 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 1.80M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Sei has 84,981 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 12,989 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 38,747 shares stake. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Alliancebernstein Lp has 316,979 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. At Retail Bank owns 51,791 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Fire Grou (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 11,514 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $63.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 25,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communi (NYSE:RCI).

