Earnest Partners Trimmed Its Everest Re Group (RE) Holding; Van Eck Associates Has Upped Bristol (BMY) Stake

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Everest Re Group (RE) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc sold 1,886 shares as Everest Re Group (RE)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 594,167 shares with $128.32 million value, down from 596,053 last quarter. Everest Re Group now has $10.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 67,778 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp acquired 35,945 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 727,809 shares with $34.72M value, up from 691,864 last quarter. Bristol now has $76.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 5.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 35,893 shares to 28,774 valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 2.28 million shares and now owns 4.19 million shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 16.77% above currents $46.93 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Everest Re (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re has $26000 highest and $23200 lowest target. $246.25’s average target is -1.20% below currents $249.25 stock price. Everest Re had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. UBS maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Hold” rating and $236 target.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 6,545 shares to 47,272 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Heartland Finl (NASDAQ:HTLF) stake by 12,945 shares and now owns 1.49 million shares. Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was raised too.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $370,389 activity. GRAF JOHN A had bought 1,020 shares worth $249,234. HARTZBAND MERYL D bought $121,155 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on Friday, August 2.

