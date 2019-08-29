Earnest Partners Trimmed Dermira (DERM) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Share Price Declined While Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93 million, down from 6.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 651,084 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 107,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The institutional investor held 544,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, down from 652,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 247,205 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Dermira’s (NASDAQ:DERM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Dermira Shares Are Shooting Higher After Last Year’s Disappointment – Benzinga” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Dermira (DERM) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 24,456 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $77.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heartland Finl (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 12,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 15,213 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 481 shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited holds 116,325 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 13,128 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,340 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 17,725 shares. Sei Investments owns 42,076 shares. Blackrock holds 3.21M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 258,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset holds 59,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gru Inc Inc holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5.58 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Northern accumulated 439,374 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,165 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $111.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Ag holds 135,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 3.39M shares. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Com reported 77,549 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 90,001 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 23,400 shares. Jackson Square Lc invested in 1.86M shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated stated it has 1.73M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 32,186 were reported by Brinker. Rock Springs Capital Lp has 1.17% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 875,000 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Pura Vida Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56,225 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).