Earnest Partners Stake in Cummins (CMI) Lifted by $1.09 Million; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed by $970,682 Its Holding

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 369,813 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.85M, down from 381,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.14. About 1.39 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 6,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 367,654 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.99M, up from 361,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $164.9. About 497,964 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Advisers invested in 2,430 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Field & Main Savings Bank reported 1,375 shares. World Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 10,922 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru reported 378 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,051 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.64% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Paloma Co has 1,992 shares. 2,875 are held by Bowen Hanes And Company. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 11,057 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 10,987 shares. Motco invested in 684 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18,375 shares to 562,910 shares, valued at $66.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,566 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $945.62 million for 7.51 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 12,259 shares to 205,750 shares, valued at $13.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 62,809 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,729 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 607,055 shares. 9,976 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. 21,406 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Communications Ma. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Regions Fin holds 0.59% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 605,819 shares. 17,623 were reported by Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp. California-based Cap has invested 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp reported 115,040 shares. 7,532 are owned by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Shoker Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 3,663 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 5.83 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).