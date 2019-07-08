Earnest Partners Position in Boeing Co/The (BA) Has Decreased by $9.85 Million; Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 25,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,881 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.00M, down from 130,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $350.06. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 747,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 784,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $180.99. About 902,596 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank Of So Dak owns 1,066 shares. Richard C Young And holds 19,955 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Schulhoff And Co reported 1,655 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 0.23% or 1,385 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv stated it has 2,811 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset reported 215,191 shares stake. Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 250 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Liability Company reported 3,544 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware invested in 4,295 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 5,459 shares. Da Davidson & owns 88,679 shares. Intll Sarl holds 0.38% or 7,910 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 341 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,688 are owned by Van Eck Associates Corporation.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suiss (NYSE:CS) by 86,996 shares to 7.38M shares, valued at $86.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 55,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.35 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.75 million for 13.31 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. $354,616 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was sold by Heckart Christine.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 299,375 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $106.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.