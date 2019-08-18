Earnest Partners Maintains Holding in Hexcel (HXL); Partner Fund Management LP Maintains Holding in Merit Med Sys (MMSI)

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 275,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 977,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43 million, up from 702,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 325,372 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 29,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.52M, up from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 647,194 shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup Incorporated has 96,916 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Huntington Bancorp holds 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 516 shares. Forbes J M & Llp accumulated 2.03% or 137,349 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% or 606 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Communication reported 176,256 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 100 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,505 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.83% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Art Advisors Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 20,971 shares. Nordea Management stated it has 489,222 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 51,365 shares. Trexquant LP reported 0.16% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Comm Corp by 2,117 shares to 160,622 shares, valued at $32.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,084 shares, and cut its stake in United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI).

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hexcel to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Share Price Has Soared 304%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merit Medical Systems EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CannTrust Holdings and Avinger among healthcare gainers; Neuralstem leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 43,620 shares to 364,473 shares, valued at $96.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 556,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,396 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 27,875 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 37,214 shares. Caprock Group Inc accumulated 0.04% or 3,667 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company invested in 11,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 154,092 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild And Communications Asset Mngmt Us owns 502,476 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma holds 350,660 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 5,756 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 476,889 shares stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Citadel Limited Liability Co stated it has 190,728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.