Earnest Partners Lowered Stake in American Tower C (AMT) by $1.91 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Transamerica Financial Advisors Trimmed by $628,642 Its Stake

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower C (AMT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 398,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.58 million, down from 408,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $226.58. About 271,054 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.51. About 564,949 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Power holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.04 million shares. Fil has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Washington Com holds 7,163 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 65,821 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,378 shares. Pnc Ser Gru Inc owns 184,030 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 594,930 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership invested in 0.24% or 64,424 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners stated it has 3,012 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cibc owns 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 33,199 shares. Numerixs Technologies Inc owns 25,006 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.53% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). North Carolina-based Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.5% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.07M for 31.25 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 184,364 shares to 384,461 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 55,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP).

