Earnest Partners Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $1.34 Million; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $326,592

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 6,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 158,439 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.58M, down from 165,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.77M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $997.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 19,134 shares to 389,499 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bankshares Na owns 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,914 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability reported 23,240 shares. 24,901 are owned by Trustmark Bank Department. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated reported 966,822 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.71% or 140,579 shares. Markston Llc holds 277,488 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. One Capital Management Lc has 4,213 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 7,077 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 192,322 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Caledonia Invests Public Ltd accumulated 763,500 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited invested in 0.34% or 147,640 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 6,999 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 123,497 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 29,646 shares to 339,751 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritage Homes C (NYSE:MTH) by 13,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Core Labs Nv (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hemenway Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 209,380 are owned by Columbus Circle Investors. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs stated it has 241,087 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 6,141 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 513,459 shares. 2,330 were reported by Next Group Incorporated. Art Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 4,160 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 4,962 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 0.01% or 119 shares. 141,231 were reported by Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.19% or 373,029 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 37,523 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn accumulated 0.06% or 2,235 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.17% or 11.19 million shares in its portfolio.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.