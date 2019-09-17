Earnest Partners Lowered Its Stake in Eastgroup Properties (EGP) by $96.62 Million as Shares Rose; As Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Share Value Declined, Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $621,046 Its Position

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties (EGP) by 84.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 840,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 159,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.47M, down from 999,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $126.48. About 90,630 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 27,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 134,487 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 161,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 306,402 shares traded or 17.00% up from the average. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv stated it has 4,688 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 19,590 shares. Foster & Motley stated it has 6,277 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Bessemer reported 26,900 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Company invested in 15,032 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc has invested 0.02% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Wolverine Asset Mngmt owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 67,034 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 43,905 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 0% or 64 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 70,336 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors owns 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 4,698 shares. First Republic Mgmt has 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EastGroup Properties Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend Increase – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastgroup Properties: Raising The Roof – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,812 shares to 813,020 shares, valued at $95.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 35,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson Lm (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.95M for 25.30 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 105,767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company owns 27,531 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 11,001 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 3,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 63,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 274,168 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 404 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Reinhart Ptnrs has invested 0.75% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 270,996 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 1.30M shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 7,131 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 22,063 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).