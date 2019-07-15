Earnest Partners Lowered Its Csx (CSX) Stake by $337,514 as Stock Value Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 4,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 570,917 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72M, down from 575,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 1.35M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 1,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,158 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 40,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.46. About 347,258 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.99 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edwards completes CAS Medical buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Shrug Off Softness In Edwards Lifesciences’ Heart Value Replacement System – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Growth Etf Trust (IWF) by 44,700 shares to 97,100 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjas Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 16,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Water (NYSE:MWA) by 71,518 shares to 8.17M shares, valued at $82.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 630,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 17.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

