Earnest Partners Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $1.15 Million; Share Price Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Davis R M Has Lifted Position

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 493,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.97 million, down from 501,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 8,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,246 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 13,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15,149 shares to 168,593 shares, valued at $16.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 18,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,529 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $85.53M for 91.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.