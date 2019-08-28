Earnest Partners Lifted Its Credit Suiss (CS) Position by $956,956; Investment House Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Credit Suiss (CS) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 86,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 7.38 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.01M, up from 7.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Suiss for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 2.03M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 20/05/2018 – HT&E Hires Credit Suisse, CLSA to Help Review Indicative Offers; 19/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Will European banks surf the equity trading boom?; 15/05/2018 – ROSNEFT ROSNq.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6.80; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.K : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 19/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16.50 FROM $13.50; 08/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 16.60 FROM TL 11.30; 10/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNA.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $21

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 16,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) by 85,526 shares to 123,869 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,945 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Credit Suisse and Citigroup join other major banks in mortgage bond revival, with a twist – MarketWatch” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vivint Solar Secures New $325 Million Credit Facility Lowering Cost of Debt – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is This Proof That Amazon Returns Are Working at Kohl’s? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.