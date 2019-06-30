Earnest Partners Lifted Hdfc Bank (HDB) Position by $831,910; Market Value Rose; Newtyn Management Lowered Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding as Share Value Rose

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank (HDB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.23 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 744,769 shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 1.48M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8,026 shares to 157,211 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 54,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,852 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.30M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 101,963 shares. L And S owns 17,792 shares. Sei Invests owns 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 219,833 shares. Wisconsin Llc has 27,125 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,963 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 262,813 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 733,649 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.12% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 269,806 shares. Moreover, Thompson Mgmt has 2.62% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Manchester Management Llc has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Synovus Financial has 51 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $45.24 million activity. Shares for $7.17 million were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23. 169,109 shares were sold by COWARD D SCOTT, worth $13.23 million.