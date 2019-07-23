Earnest Partners Increases Stake in Hexcel (HXL); Shareholder Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Increased A F L A C (AFL) Holding

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 2.04 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 29,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.52M, up from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 941,188 shares traded or 86.46% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp has 377,168 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd owns 4,460 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 1.64M shares. Jane Street Group holds 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 30,542 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 1.13M were reported by Barclays Plc. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.31M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 34,588 shares. Illinois-based Brookstone Cap has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0.19% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,917 shares. Tompkins holds 2,414 shares. Torch Wealth Management Lc invested in 23,600 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tradition Cap Limited Company reported 10,500 shares stake. Murphy Capital Management has invested 0.31% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.82M were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was made by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

