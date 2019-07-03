Earnest Partners Increases Position in United Bankshs (UBSI); Raging Capital Management Has Increased Its Axt (AXTI) Holding by $1.06 Million

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in United Bankshs (UBSI) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 22,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.04 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in United Bankshs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 233,073 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 263,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 714,108 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 450,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 49,729 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 20.30% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI); 11/04/2018 – AXT: Demand Remains Soli; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,400 shares to 70,150 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 190,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.84M shares, and cut its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold AXTI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.96 million shares or 5.68% more from 21.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,906 are held by Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Lc has 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 22,456 shares. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.71% or 334,400 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc holds 106,628 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 5,936 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 10,900 shares. Amer Group Inc holds 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) or 24,261 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 58,676 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 55,133 shares or 0% of the stock. White Pine Capital Lc reported 132,400 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 36,402 shares. Herald Management accumulated 150,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 540,076 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 124,900 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 241,053 shares.

More notable recent AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) news were published by:

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by:

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) by 9,692 shares to 398,771 shares, valued at $78.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 25,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,881 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 41,524 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% or 135,016 shares. City Holdings reported 0.17% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 21,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 99,214 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 24,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 307,927 shares. Starr International Co reported 5,064 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 33,116 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Co holds 0.4% or 1.11 million shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 38,720 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 21,336 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.23% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 30,163 shares.