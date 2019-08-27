Earnest Partners Increased Its Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Position; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holderness Investments Company Has Increased Its Position

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties (EGP) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 5,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 999,356 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.57M, up from 994,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $121.75. About 172,264 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Mangement Corporation holds 0% or 12,676 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 62,943 shares. 26,503 are held by Brown Mgmt Ltd Company. Renaissance Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 29,549 shares or 6.08% of their US portfolio. Portland Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 15,102 shares. 456,099 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. 99,105 were reported by North Star Inv. Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability reported 61,778 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Assocs has 2.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shelton Management has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lafleur Godfrey Lc reported 105,224 shares. 34,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Mycio Wealth Prns Llc accumulated 153,780 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 54,730 shares to 67,852 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) by 43,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 166,083 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 69,722 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1.99 million shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 5,671 shares. Profund Advisors owns 5,923 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability holds 7,292 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.03% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 1,235 shares. Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,278 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 72,427 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 7,331 were reported by Triangle Securities Wealth. Shelton stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 22,500 shares. Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).