Earnest Partners Increased Its Cabot (CBT) Stake by $41.06 Million; Valuation Declined; Benin Management Has Boosted Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holding by $860,000 as Stock Rose

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 816,314 shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – FY REVENUE: EUR 2.34 BLN; 11/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ARE ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, AS DEFINED AT TIME OF IPO IN MAY 2017; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 16 Slice (Air) – Model no. 728246, Computed Tomography X-Ray system; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – 2017 ORDER BOOK: EUR 3.50 BLN; 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONTRACT VALUE FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY – PHILIPS TO GRANT UNIT EXCLUSIVE TRADEMARK LICENSE AGREEMENT TO USE PHILIPS TRADEMARKS FOR SALES, MARKETING, DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO €1.9 BILLION IN 2018,; 25/04/2018 – Breathe the Difference With Philips’ New Range of Air Purifiers; 11/04/2018 – HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS DISAPPOINTED AT AHOLD BOARD’S ATTITUDE AND WILL NOW CONSIDER OPTIONS

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 873,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.66 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 295,978 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-appoints CEO Frans van Houten and CFO Abhijit Bhattacharya – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daniela Seabrook to succeed Ronald de Jong as Philips’ Chief Human Resources Officer – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips signs agreement to create Taiwanâ€™s first fully digitalized pathology department – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Koninklijke Philips NV proposes to increase dividend to â‚¬0.85 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,219 shares to 33,151 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,467 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) 20% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.