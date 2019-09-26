Earnest Partners Holds Holding in Penn Natl Gaming (PENN); Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake Maintained by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 87,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 415,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00M, up from 327,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 193,383 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Penn National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 27,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 378,528 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.02M, up from 350,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 43,160 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health 4Q Rev $87.5M; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential Disease-Driving Significance of Somatic Mutations in RNA Splicing Factor Genes in Multiple Types of Cancer; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $ 0.16 TO $ 0.22; 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 483,360 shares to 12.20M shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 448,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.94M shares, and cut its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Since April 3, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $30.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,856 are held by Sei Invests. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 347,194 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc accumulated 33,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Affinity Limited Liability reported 7,322 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Plc stated it has 12,223 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 3,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 10,072 shares. First Personal Fin Service holds 37 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 336 shares. Lpl Fin Lc owns 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 4,820 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,968 shares. Product Limited has 0.2% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 59,500 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 72,272 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. Snowden Jay A also bought $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares. $214,940 worth of stock was bought by Fair William J on Monday, May 13. The insider SCACCETTI JANE bought 2,500 shares worth $44,325. Reibstein Saul had bought 3,000 shares worth $51,900.

