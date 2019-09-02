Earnest Partners Holding in Arrow Electronic (ARW) Increased by $588,203; Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Valuation Declined While Castine Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.97M market cap company. It closed at $20.6 lastly. It is up 3.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Arrow Electronic (ARW) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 7,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 380,771 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 373,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 667,051 shares traded or 10.45% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,924 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold FBSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael invested in 46,781 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 1,250 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 1,532 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). 16,000 are held by Avenir Corp. Bancshares Of America De owns 2,110 shares. Banc Funds Company Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 64,676 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 20,506 shares. Utd Advisers Lc invested in 0% or 13,612 shares. Castine Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 130,951 shares. Eidelman Virant accumulated 79,608 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Pnc Fin Service Incorporated reported 4,000 shares stake. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 43,743 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $88,302 activity. CARTER KEVIN T also bought $34,576 worth of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares. 2,420 shares valued at $49,783 were bought by Bogan Marc J on Wednesday, August 28.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 131,152 shares to 139 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) by 601,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap has 7,757 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap LP reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). California Employees Retirement System owns 252,190 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 356,281 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.61% or 25,740 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests invested in 0.03% or 88,894 shares. Schroder Invest holds 0.11% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 899,310 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.24% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp invested in 53,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc accumulated 47,508 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 8,915 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Asset Management One Company Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Mutual Of America Lc invested 0.08% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 10,231 shares.