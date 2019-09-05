Earnest Partners Has Upped Enersys (ENS) Stake By $898,235; Ami Investment Management Cut Its American Int’l Group (AIG) Holding

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased American Int’l Group (AIG) stake by 50.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as American Int’l Group (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Ami Investment Management Inc holds 9,125 shares with $393,000 value, down from 18,595 last quarter. American Int’l Group now has $47.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 1.59M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges

Earnest Partners Llc increased Enersys (ENS) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 13,819 shares as Enersys (ENS)’s stock declined 1.20%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 1.40M shares with $91.07M value, up from 1.38 million last quarter. Enersys now has $2.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.74% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 100,114 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,710 was bought by Vaughan Therese M.

