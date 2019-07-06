Earnest Partners Has Raised Flir Systems (FLIR) Holding by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; Taylor Asset Management Holding in Mbia (MBI) Trimmed by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems (FLIR) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 27,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.30M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 272,083 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 163,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 678,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 842,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 338,260 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.)

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanc (NYSE:ITUB) by 597,830 shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $35.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,367 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 46,878 shares. 16,116 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.6% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 221,550 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 2.48% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 7,496 shares. Vanguard holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 15.12M shares. 24,059 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Llc. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,655 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co has 479,460 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc accumulated 169,591 shares. 118,000 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has 0.06% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 14,687 shares.