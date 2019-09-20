Earnest Partners Has Raised Amerisourceberge (ABC) Position; CVR Energy (CVI) Has 1.59 Sentiment

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 111 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 70 sold and decreased their stakes in CVR Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 92.61 million shares, up from 90.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CVR Energy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 49 Increased: 60 New Position: 51.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Amerisourceberge (ABC) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 7,685 shares as Amerisourceberge (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 219,632 shares with $18.73 million value, up from 211,947 last quarter. Amerisourceberge now has $18.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 347,960 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVR Energy to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Share Price Has Gained 207%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)â€™s Upcoming 1.4% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 242,541 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS OFFER OF EXCHANGE VALUED AT $27.63/UNIT; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – U.S. senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions

Icahn Carl C holds 13.42% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. for 71.20 million shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 546,240 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Convergence Investment Partners Llc has 0.43% invested in the company for 35,456 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier & Associates Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,801 shares.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like AmerisourceBergen Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ABC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 Stocks Trading At The Steepest Discount To Sales – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) stake by 111,511 shares to 37 valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Quimica Y (NYSE:SQM) stake by 79,878 shares and now owns 1.92 million shares. United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 1.54% above currents $86.17 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley.