Earnest Partners Has Raised Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding; Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is 15.82% above currents $63.28 stock price. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) rating on Thursday, August 29. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $7000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 29. See Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Dougherty 115.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74 New Target: $79 Maintain

Earnest Partners Llc increased Acuity Brands (AYI) stake by 24.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 27,093 shares as Acuity Brands (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 135,852 shares with $18.74M value, up from 108,759 last quarter. Acuity Brands now has $5.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 172,332 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 20.77% above currents $137.73 stock price. Acuity Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,495 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 353,293 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Limited has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Verition Fund Lc reported 0.02% stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Com holds 21,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps holds 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 27,516 shares. 8,772 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc LP holds 0.21% or 111,348 shares in its portfolio. 9,685 are held by Stifel Fincl. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Clark Estates Ny accumulated 31,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,825 shares. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 53,085 shares. First Republic Management owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,226 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 6,749 shares to 160,231 valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 430,233 shares and now owns 5,445 shares. Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 30.29 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States.