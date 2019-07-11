Earnest Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Itau Unibanc (ITUB) by $4.78 Million; Sphera Funds Management LTD Holding in Glycomimetics (GLYC) Has Raised as Share Value Rose

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanc (ITUB) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 597,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.06 million, down from 4.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 7.90M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37T; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 251,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 911,146 shares traded or 338.31% up from the average. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 34.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS QTR END CASH $242.6M ON FINANCING; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – IN EARLY 2019, ANTICIPATE TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF GMI-1271 IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 26/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $123.9 MLN AS COMPARED TO $40.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – UNDER TERMS OF CRADA, NCI MAY ALSO FUND ADDITIONAL RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS OFFERING PRICES AT $17.00/SHR; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 03/05/2018 – GlycoMimetics 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – MULTIPLE CLINICAL READOUTS PLANNED STARTING YEAR-END 2018 AND THROUGH 2019 AND 2020

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 25,274 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $187.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstcash Inc.

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 140,000 shares to 642,018 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

