Earnest Partners Has Lowered Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted By $899,674 Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holding

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) stake by 112.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 19,142 shares as Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE)’s stock declined 19.27%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 36,092 shares with $1.72M value, up from 16,950 last quarter. Spirit Airls Inc now has $2.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 323,055 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc sold 3,666 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 84,407 shares with $21.27M value, down from 88,073 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $249.93. About 780,733 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Among 6 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit Airlines has $83 highest and $4100 lowest target. $53.86’s average target is 46.04% above currents $36.88 stock price. Spirit Airlines had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Imperial Capital. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6000 target. Imperial Capital maintained Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens downgraded Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Monday, September 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4100 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. Cowen & Co maintained Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) rating on Monday, September 9. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $5100 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by Buckingham Research.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Shares for $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJS) stake by 2,056 shares to 26,574 valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) stake by 1.09M shares and now owns 2.88 million shares. Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Schroder Inv Management Grp reported 889,438 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 21,176 shares. Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 4.83% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Capital Ww Invsts stated it has 509,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc reported 236,111 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 28,969 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated, Kansas-based fund reported 221,900 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation owns 0.2% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 7,586 shares. Chou Assoc Inc invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Glenmede Com Na owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 11,160 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.05% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 9.63% above currents $249.93 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 18.88 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone reported 42,495 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Management has 13,391 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,428 shares. Barbara Oil Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penbrook Management Ltd Llc owns 3,334 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 1.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 21,025 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust Communications invested in 4,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 5,704 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.34% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 4,705 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company invested in 6,655 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 369,319 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 13,636 shares in its portfolio.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 42,839 shares to 1.12M valued at $43.96 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Black Knight stake by 12,470 shares and now owns 674,044 shares. Wec Energy Group was raised too.