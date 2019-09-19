Earnest Partners Has Lifted Albemarle (ALB) Holding By $5.87 Million; Dynasil Of America (DYSL)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Dynasil Corp Of America (DYSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.17, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 2 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 4 sold and reduced their stock positions in Dynasil Corp Of America. The institutional investors in our database now own: 392,071 shares, down from 690,388 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dynasil Corp Of America in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 28.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 83,845 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 383,116 shares with $26.98M value, up from 299,271 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $7.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.6. About 243,666 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C

The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 24,627 shares traded. Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL) has declined 17.16% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DYSL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dynasil Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYSL); 05/04/2018 Dynasil Corporation of America Announces RMD’s CLYC Program Featured as Department of Energy Success Story; 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE $10.3 MLN VS $10.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Dynasil Appoints Nirmal Parikh VP, Marketing; 08/05/2018 – Hilger Crystals Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q Rev $10.3M

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, makes, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.12 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. It has a 35.86 P/E ratio. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynasil Corporation of America for 416 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 11,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Finemark National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in the company for 32,350 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,462 shares.

More news for Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “2018 Annual Meeting Management Presentation – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Dynasil Corporation Of America, A Risky $1 Stock With Significant Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 16, 2013 is yet another important article.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 3,666 shares to 84,407 valued at $21.27M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Magna Intl (NYSE:MGA) stake by 15,608 shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle’s Dividend Growth Is Fueled By Its Lithium Expansion Plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Albemarle Struggles as Lithium Prices Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $91.63’s average target is 35.55% above currents $67.6 stock price. Albemarle had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6000 target. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 12 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 9 by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight” rating.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. Marlow DeeAnne J bought $70,850 worth of stock.