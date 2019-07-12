Earnest Partners Has Increased Eaton Vance (EV) Stake by $1.48 Million; As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Market Value Declined, Archon Capital Management Upped Position by $2.51 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 440,221 shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 36,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.67 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 709,182 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV)

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 83,187 shares to 8.01M shares, valued at $34.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) by 43,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Sba Comm Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Van Eck accumulated 280 shares or 0% of the stock. 23,211 were reported by Us Bankshares De. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 19,495 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 9,009 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 268,376 shares. Principal has 511,864 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Mgmt invested in 3,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 1.11M shares. Wade G W Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Virtu Lc holds 0.01% or 5,078 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,223 shares. Sit Inv Inc has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 3,500 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc has 32,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares to 208,011 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 569,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,671 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

