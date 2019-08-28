Earnest Partners Has Increased Adv Energy Inds (AEIS) Stake By $489,706; AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA ORDINARY SHAR (ACGBF) Sellers Decreased By 2.12% Their Shorts

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) had a decrease of 2.12% in short interest. ACGBF’s SI was 5.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.12% from 5.91 million shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 4817 days are for AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ACGBF)’s short sellers to cover ACGBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3846 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Adv Energy Inds (AEIS) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 9,994 shares as Adv Energy Inds (AEIS)’s stock rose 2.24%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 983,688 shares with $48.87M value, up from 973,694 last quarter. Adv Energy Inds now has $1.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 75,576 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q EPS $1.16; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BUYS ELECTROSTATIC BUSINESS FROM MONROE; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 Advanced Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY REPORTS BOOST OF SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking services and products in the Mainland China and internationally. The company has market cap of $163.72 billion. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations divisions. It has a 4.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, entrusted syndicated, and small enterprise loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Icici Bank (NYSE:IBN) stake by 375,014 shares to 14.51M valued at $166.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 8,026 shares and now owns 157,211 shares. Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.