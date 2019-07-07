Earnest Partners Has Cut Icici Bank (IBN) Stake; VERIFYME (VRME) Shorts Raised By 100%

VERIFYME INC (OTCMKTS:VRME) had an increase of 100% in short interest. VRME’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 200 shares previously. With 6,000 avg volume, 0 days are for VERIFYME INC (OTCMKTS:VRME)’s short sellers to cover VRME’s short positions. It closed at $0.14 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Icici Bank (IBN) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc sold 375,014 shares as Icici Bank (IBN)’s stock rose 12.42%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 14.51M shares with $166.29 million value, down from 14.89 million last quarter. Icici Bank now has $40.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.50 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

Another recent and important VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “VerifyMe signs technology licensing agreement with eAgile – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2018.

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.58 million. The firm offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed for gaming industry, as well as for anti-counterfeit protection of tags and labels in the apparel industry; and SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting; and authentication tools, which allows clients to authenticate items with a customized beeper that identifies a product bearing their unique anti-counterfeit solution.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Bhp Billiton (NYSE:BHP) stake by 10,527 shares to 1.66 million valued at $90.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) stake by 12,424 shares and now owns 776,779 shares. Arrow Electronic (NYSE:ARW) was raised too.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $581.99M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.