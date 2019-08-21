Earnest Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Wolverine World (WWW) by $1.28 Million; Dr Horton (DHI) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Wolverine World (WWW) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 36,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.52 million, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 1.30M shares traded or 56.44% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Rev $534.1M; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 428,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 405,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 4.73M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 61,283 shares to 126 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 69,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,855 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 253,892 shares. Hightower Limited Liability holds 0% or 11,969 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 62,142 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.07% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 204,675 shares. 73,928 are held by Kempen Mgmt Nv. Aristotle Boston Ltd invested in 0.25% or 137,446 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 327 shares. 9,235 are owned by Connable Office. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 5,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 14,153 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 7,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36,731 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Paloma Prns Management Co holds 0.01% or 9,453 shares. 646,223 were reported by Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $75,528 activity. BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought $279,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 10,196 are owned by Rampart Investment Management Ltd Llc. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 3,700 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 180,454 shares. Grs Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.68% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Of Vermont accumulated 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 0.03% or 12,543 shares. Zacks has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corp reported 11,050 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc reported 9,363 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.03% or 2.83M shares.