Earnest Partners Decreased Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position as Shares Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Declined, Fort LP Has Lowered Position by $2.93 Million

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 493,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.97 million, down from 501,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.58. About 954,967 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 45,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,807 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 92,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 7.49M shares traded or 20.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital Co reported 0.38% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The New York-based Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.2% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 41,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. United Automobile Association reported 613,258 shares stake. Capital Intll Limited Ca holds 12,675 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont invested in 0.07% or 5,326 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 21,680 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 355,114 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,692 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Allstate stated it has 12,716 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd invested in 0.21% or 818,680 shares. Fiduciary holds 3,362 shares. 23 are held by Pathstone Family Office. Shell Asset Management owns 13,716 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl (NYSE:MGA) by 24,934 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $98.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 184,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 118.62 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DBD, ADSK, CRI – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Strong HIV Sales Drive Gilead’s (GILD) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.