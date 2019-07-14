Earnest Partners Decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding by $9.85 Million; General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price Declined While Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Position by $4.63 Million

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 27,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 30,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 25,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,881 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.00 million, down from 130,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,400 shares to 21,240 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bridges Inv Mngmt has 0.09% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12,740 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 14,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 104,877 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co holds 0.52% or 80,341 shares. Quantitative Investment reported 0.34% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Madison Investment Hldgs holds 2,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru Communication holds 0.24% or 9,594 shares. Stratos Wealth stated it has 9,663 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 8,961 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies holds 37,760 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 1,168 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 694 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 770 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 13,966 shares.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $774.18M for 17.34 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 401,424 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Hollencrest Mngmt has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 0.37% or 1,582 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,674 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Kingdom-based Egerton (Uk) Llp has invested 2.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moneta Gru Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 7,897 shares. Whittier holds 1.58% or 135,087 shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Amp Cap has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jackson Square Limited Liability Com accumulated 54,528 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 90,780 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Lc reported 16,640 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 119,029 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $74.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) by 28,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R).