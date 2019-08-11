Earnest Partners Cut Its Dermira (DERM) Holding; Control4 (CTRL)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Control4 Corp (CTRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 68 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 71 sold and reduced equity positions in Control4 Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 20.63 million shares, down from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Control4 Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 45 Increased: 43 New Position: 25.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Dermira Inc (DERM) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc sold 107,573 shares as Dermira Inc (DERM)’s stock declined 16.18%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 544,500 shares with $7.38 million value, down from 652,073 last quarter. Dermira Inc now has $456.94M valuation. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 784,281 shares traded or 15.72% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.21M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 157,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 36,234 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd reported 218,590 shares stake. Geode Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Sectoral Asset Mgmt accumulated 41,902 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 268,663 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 240,211 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 17,725 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,419 shares. Proshare Limited Liability reported 18,165 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc reported 156 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 150,000 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Eam Investors Limited Com invested in 181,513 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dermira had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Needham. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of DERM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Friday, March 15. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) stake by 34,239 shares to 169,710 valued at $35.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Black Knight stake by 13,947 shares and now owns 661,574 shares. Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) was raised too.

It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 08/05/2018 – Control4 Unveils Certified Showrooms in 140 Locations Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Rev $271M-$275M; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Control4 Breaks Industry Record with Most CE Pro Quest for Quality Award Wins; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.23, REV VIEW $272.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.26 AND $1.33 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Control4 Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Control4 Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable; 25/04/2018 – Control4 Wins Fourth Consecutive ProSource Award; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $640.77 million. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits .

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation for 984,990 shares. Spark Investment Management Llc owns 526,800 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 155,700 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares.