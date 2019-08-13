Earnest Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Core Labs Nv (CLB); Chicos Fas (CHS) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 75,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 969,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.71M market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 1.01M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Core Labs Nv (CLB) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 23,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.13M, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Core Labs Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 306,650 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18M for 79.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. Brooks Bonnie R. also bought $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13. 14,000 shares valued at $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 110,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Limited invested in 1.59 million shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd owns 394,969 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0% or 2,501 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 37,467 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Lp holds 305,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Smith Graham And Company Invest Advisors LP has invested 0.45% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 113,695 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 7,604 are owned by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,336 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 100,664 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 29,760 shares to 163,260 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,280 shares, and has risen its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 5,471 shares to 880,745 shares, valued at $137.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semic (NYSE:TSM) by 45,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,562 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).