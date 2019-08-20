Earnest Partners Boosted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $434,492 as Shares Declined; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Symons Capital Management Raised Holding

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.03 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 11,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.33M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 1.51 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. Cawley Timothy bought 27 shares worth $2,329. $2,070 worth of stock was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Friday, May 31. The insider Sanchez Robert bought $4,334. McAvoy John also bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. $518 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. $85 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares to 350,822 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,870 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Com accumulated 105,662 shares. Brandywine Limited Liability reported 708 shares. 84,607 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 440,464 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Advisors Oh has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 24,382 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 8,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Group accumulated 194,634 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 0.03% stake. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.08% or 6,927 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Birinyi Assocs reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 2,082 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 1,080 were accumulated by Oakworth Inc.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BorgWarner: Fighting Hard Against Declining End Markets – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) by 43,707 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 174,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,614 shares, and cut its stake in United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI).