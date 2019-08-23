Eam Investors Upped Position in America’s Car Mart (CRMT) by $1.58 Million as Stock Declined; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $3.47 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 1.47M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES, EST. 40.30B; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 74,209 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT)

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “America’s Car-Mart Shares Rev As Buckingham Takes Bullish Stance – Benzinga” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRMT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Buckingham Likes America’s Car-Mart After Strong Credit Environment Drives Big Quarter, Optimism – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership Nasdaq:CRMT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7,629 shares to 13,310 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc. by 31,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,855 shares, and cut its stake in Champions Oncology Inc..

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 3,800 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Co, Maryland-based fund reported 6,974 shares. Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 81,441 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 33,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 29,538 shares. Gp accumulated 3,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 6,701 shares. New York-based Secor Cap Advsrs LP has invested 0.06% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Swiss Savings Bank owns 11,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 9,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt has 3,507 shares. Zpr Investment Management holds 4.84% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) or 26,882 shares.