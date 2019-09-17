Eam Investors Upped Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Position by $1.55 Million as Stock Price Rose; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position as Share Price Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 8,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 43,644 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89 million, down from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $378.85. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 141,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 318,716 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 177,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 316,517 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 13,260 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 12,564 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sit Associates has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advent Capital Mngmt De reported 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Becker Cap reported 9,024 shares. Commerce Bancorp invested in 0.47% or 114,369 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halsey Inc Ct holds 1.39% or 21,458 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com accumulated 204,700 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Bellecapital Ltd invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability, Us-based fund reported 18,977 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hills National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 8,537 shares stake.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 300,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4,960 shares to 8,785 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc by 28,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,999 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $48 Million Tampa Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $113 Million Jacksonville Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Continue to Surge Higher? – Yahoo Finance” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd reported 20,671 shares stake. First Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,920 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset, California-based fund reported 203,610 shares. Harvey Prtnrs Limited reported 4.38% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 104,900 shares. 365,350 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 429,041 shares. Boston stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 73,205 are owned by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 0.17% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Principal Finance stated it has 32,979 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 35,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 256,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings.