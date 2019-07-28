Eam Investors Upped Holding in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC); Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Stake by $698,666

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 576,215 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 165,938 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). C M Bidwell & Associates Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il stated it has 0.06% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 15,537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 0% or 27,451 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 35,004 are held by Blair William Co Il. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 6,300 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 13,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Invesco has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 48,458 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,491 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 149,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 90,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 23,749 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. The insider CARRIERI MICHAEL sold 25,000 shares worth $489,125.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9,595 shares to 72,410 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I3 Verticals Inc by 19,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,070 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cls Ltd has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 669 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% or 1,175 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Connecticut-based Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% or 40,661 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 20,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc owns 1,414 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 220 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 2,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Assoc owns 0.17% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 15,475 shares. Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 840,911 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 111,961 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 82,550 shares. Mariner Llc stated it has 167,000 shares. Argi Investment Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).