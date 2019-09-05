Eam Investors Upped Holding in America’s Car Mart (CRMT) as Share Value Declined; Sei Investments Company Has Raised Umb Finl (UMBF) Stake by $370,560; Share Price Declined

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 110,885 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 5,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 74,927 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 69,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 94,638 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 5.58 million shares. Blackrock stated it has 5.29 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 207,406 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 2,490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 94,869 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 53,531 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 44,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.75% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Skyline Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 158,100 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has 30,412 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametrica Mngmt invested in 4,650 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 59,598 shares to 249,153 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 208,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,645 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS).

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UMB (UMBF) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $46,020 activity.

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CRMT,CPRI,DDS – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealerships Nasdaq:CRMT – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AMERICA’S CAR-MART, INC. SCHEDULES RELEASE OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.07 on Revenues of $177 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 8,519 shares to 26,619 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) by 43,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,486 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).