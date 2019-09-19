Eam Investors Upped By $1.14 Million Its Zix (ZIXI) Position; DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Eam Investors Llc increased Zix Corporation (ZIXI) stake by 43.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc acquired 126,119 shares as Zix Corporation (ZIXI)’s stock rose 9.89%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 413,507 shares with $3.76 million value, up from 287,388 last quarter. Zix Corporation now has $436.58 million valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 206,854 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,

Among 6 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dexcom has $19500 highest and $15000 lowest target. $177.43’s average target is 14.65% above currents $154.76 stock price. Dexcom had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $17200 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. See DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) latest ratings:

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Share Price Increased 119% – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zix Sets September 2019 Financial Conference Schedule Nasdaq:ZIXI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Research from AppRiver Reveals SMBs Severely Underestimate the Damaging Consequences of Successful Cyberattacks – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zix: The Mouse That Roared – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 290,743 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 65,242 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 18,178 shares. Jefferies Group Lc invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 26,506 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 69,444 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 285 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 957,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 170,170 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 52,523 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 10,252 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 13,660 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to DexCom (DXCM) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New operating chief at DexCom – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DexCom (DXCM) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Dexcom a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – FXH, PODD, DXCM, UHS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DexCom, Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,692 are held by Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company. Next Finance Grp has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Manufacturers Life Communications The accumulated 2,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 2,413 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,735 shares. Massachusetts Comm Ma accumulated 183,931 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 5,410 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Com owns 3,917 shares. Df Dent reported 0.11% stake. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 460 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Patten Patten Inc Tn owns 0.22% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 13,708 shares. Navellier & Assocs holds 18,895 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $154.76. About 205,850 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.11 billion. The firm offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management.